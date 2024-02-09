ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

WP: Putin's interview may convince Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine

WP: Putin's interview may convince Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65053 views

Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's connection to the Trump Republican Party and could boost Donald Trump's chances of re-election by convincing Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine.

Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's connection to Trump's Republican Party. This could increase Donald Trump's chances of re-election and convince Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by journalists of The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the first 30 minutes delivering a revisionist historical tirade about the founding myths of Russia and Ukraine, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and NATO expansionism.

By the end of the conversation, it was clear that Putin had no intention of ending his brutal war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Carlson spent most of the two-hour interview in silence or looking embarrassed.

Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow09.02.24, 02:24 • 125060 views

He did not ask a single question about Russia's attacks on civilian areas or critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which have killed thousands of people. There was no mention of the war crimes charges facing the Russian leader for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. There were also no questions about Russia's widespread political repression of Putin's critics or the long prison sentences of ordinary Russians who organized anti-war protests.

Instead, Carlson asked whether any world leader could be a true Christian, etc.

The Russian leader also repeated his justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, including the "denazification" of the country.

If they consider themselves a separate people, they have the right to do so. But not on the basis of Nazism, Nazi ideology

Putin said, adding that Ukraine is a satellite state of the United States.

At one point, Putin sternly warned the West against sending its own troops to fight in Ukraine, and then wondered why the United States was intervening in the conflict rather than dealing with its own problems. And he said that Washington should be ready to reach an agreement with Russia to end the war (ignoring the obvious fact that Kyiv would not agree).

Well, if someone wants to send regular troops, it would definitely put humanity on the verge of a very serious global conflict - this is obvious

Putin said.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

