Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102791 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129954 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172190 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276638 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102430 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91753 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88601 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100156 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42490 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255831 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241680 views
Actual people
Actual places
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8956 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129958 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104013 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104122 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120401 views
Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow

Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125060 views

Tucker Carlson met with Edward Snowden and Tara Reid during a trip to Moscow, where he also interviewed Vladimir Putin.

During his trip to Moscow for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, American journalist Tucker Carlson met with former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden, as well as with American former Senate aide Tara Reid, who once accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment (Biden denied the allegations - ed.). This was reported by the Semafor portal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation with Snowden lasted several hours, but it was confidential and was not intended for Carlson's program. Instead, the journalist recorded an interview with Reid for his program.

Context

In 2013, former US intelligence officer Snowden disclosed classified information about the methods of electronic surveillance by the US intelligence services, including illegal wiretapping of negotiations between leaders of other states. Fleeing persecution by the U.S. authorities, Snowden fled to Hong Kong in May 2013 and applied for asylum in several countries, including Russia. At first, he lived in a hotel, and then in the apartments of the clients of Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo. On June 23 of the same year, Snowden arrived in Moscow.

On August 1, 2014, the American received a residence permit in Russia for three years, and in October of the same year, he received an indefinite residence permit in Russia. In December 2022, Snowden received a Russian passport.

Addendum [1

Tara Reid moved to Russia last year. In the spring of 2020, she accused Biden of sexual assault in 1993, when he was a senator. Reid had previously said she "lost everything," including her job, when she came forward with the allegations against the politician. She complained that neither the media nor representatives of the Democratic Party paid due attention to her statements. Biden called Reid's accusations untrue. He noted that the version she presented to journalists contained inconsistent testimony.

02.12.22, 14:56 • 1501538 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
hong-kongHong Kong
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

