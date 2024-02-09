Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow

During his trip to Moscow for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, American journalist Tucker Carlson met with former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden, as well as with American former Senate aide Tara Reid, who once accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment (Biden denied the allegations - ed.). This was reported by the Semafor portal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation with Snowden lasted several hours, but it was confidential and was not intended for Carlson's program. Instead, the journalist recorded an interview with Reid for his program.

Context

In 2013, former US intelligence officer Snowden disclosed classified information about the methods of electronic surveillance by the US intelligence services, including illegal wiretapping of negotiations between leaders of other states. Fleeing persecution by the U.S. authorities, Snowden fled to Hong Kong in May 2013 and applied for asylum in several countries, including Russia. At first, he lived in a hotel, and then in the apartments of the clients of Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo. On June 23 of the same year, Snowden arrived in Moscow.

On August 1, 2014, the American received a residence permit in Russia for three years, and in October of the same year, he received an indefinite residence permit in Russia. In December 2022, Snowden received a Russian passport.

Tara Reid moved to Russia last year. In the spring of 2020, she accused Biden of sexual assault in 1993, when he was a senator. Reid had previously said she "lost everything," including her job, when she came forward with the allegations against the politician. She complained that neither the media nor representatives of the Democratic Party paid due attention to her statements. Biden called Reid's accusations untrue. He noted that the version she presented to journalists contained inconsistent testimony.