Woman and children suffer from Russian attack in Zhytomyr region
Kyiv • UNN
A massive air strike damaged buildings in Zhytomyr district. A woman and two children were hospitalized.
In Zhytomyr region, a massive Russian attack caused damage in Zhytomyr district, a woman and two children were hospitalized, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Today, during a massive air strike, shrapnel damaged an outbuilding and a residential building in Zhytomyr district. As a result of the incident, a woman was hospitalized, and two children aged four and seven were taken to the hospital due to an acute stress reaction
According to him, the rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.
Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts25.02.25, 06:12 • 102640 views