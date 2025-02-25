Woman and children suffer from Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

In Zhytomyr region, a massive Russian attack caused damage in Zhytomyr district, a woman and two children were hospitalized, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, during a massive air strike, shrapnel damaged an outbuilding and a residential building in Zhytomyr district. As a result of the incident, a woman was hospitalized, and two children aged four and seven were taken to the hospital due to an acute stress reaction - Bunechko wrote.

According to him, the rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.

