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Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation on October 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Trump’s representatives will discuss with Ukraine a unified proposal to end the war. E3, EU and NATO advisers will join the meeting.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation on October 9

Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials on Friday, October 9. This is reported by Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

White House special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials on October 9 "to discuss a new unified proposal covering all aspects of the conflict and aimed at ending the war"

- the outlet writes.

National security advisers from the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom), as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO, will join the meeting.

We remind you

The Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to the United States before the end of this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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