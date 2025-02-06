WHO revises spending in Ukraine amid uncertainty over US funding

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Ukraine is adapting to possible changes in funding following the US decision to withdraw from the organization and suspend external assistance. While waiting for additional clarity on further support, the WHO has already begun to optimize costs by reducing operating expenses and travel expenses. This was reported to Suspilne by Jarno Habicht, Head of the WHO Office in Ukraine, according to UNN.

We are conducting the necessary scenario planning and program reviews to ensure efficient resource allocation. WHO Ukraine has already begun to implement cost efficiency measures, including consolidation of operational and travel costs. Despite the challenges, WHO continues to provide life-saving assistance to those affected by the war and remains a key partner in the health response and recovery efforts in Ukraine - Habicht says.

Financial support to WHO from other donors remains at the same level.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program (WFP) in Ukraine reported that the US Secretary of State had lifted the suspension of US foreign aid for critical humanitarian projects, including emergency food support.

The press service reported that their programs in Ukraine are currently being implemented as planned. They also noted that the organization continues to work with the US government and other partners to draw attention to humanitarian needs in the country and support efforts to continue humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Previously

UNN wrote that Trump continues the course of reducing US participation in international organizations, explaining this by their “inefficiency” and financial losses for the US budget.