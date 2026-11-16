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What is celebrated on November 16 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

On November 16, Ukraine celebrates Radio, Television and Communications Workers’ Day. Around the world, people commemorate tolerance, handicrafts, and the fight against anorexia.

What is celebrated on November 16 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 16, Ukraine observes Radio, Television and Communications Workers' Day, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, the International Day for Tolerance, World Handicrafts Day and the International Day Against Anorexia are observed. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Apostle and Evangelist Matthew is commemorated, while according to the old style, the holy martyrs Acepsimas the Bishop, Joseph the Presbyter and Aithalas the Deacon are remembered, UNN reports.

Radio, Television and Communications Workers' Day of Ukraine

 An official professional holiday established by Decree of the President of Ukraine  dated November 11, 1994, in support of the initiative of employees of television and radio organizations and the communications sector. The date was chosen to commemorate November 16, 1924, when Ukraine's first radio broadcast went on air in Kharkiv. The holiday brings together journalists, television presenters, sound engineers, camera operators, engineers, and postal and telecommunications technicians who ensure the prompt provision of information to society, the state's information security, and uninterrupted communication among citizens.

International Day for Tolerance

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in 1996 following the adoption by UNESCO member states of the "Declaration of Principles on Tolerance" on November 16, 1995. The event aims to promote mutual respect, dialogue and understanding among different cultures, religions and peoples, while countering xenophobia, discrimination, stereotypes and all manifestations of intolerance in society.

World Handicrafts Day

A global arts observance established in 1964 on the initiative of the UNESCO Foundation and the World Crafts Council to preserve and promote traditional folk crafts. The event is dedicated to supporting masters of embroidery, weaving, pottery, woodcarving, knitting and beadwork, emphasizing the role of decorative and applied arts in preserving the cultural heritage of the world's peoples.

International Day Against Anorexia and  No Diet Day

A global observance initiated by specialists in mental health and dietetics. The event draws attention to the serious dangers of eating disorders, the critical impact of imposed media standards of appearance, the importance of timely psychological assistance, and the development of a healthy attitude toward one's own body.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Apostle and Evangelist Matthew — one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ and the author of the first canonical Gospel of the New Testament. Before being called by Christ, he was a tax collector in Capernaum, but he left his position and followed the Savior; after the Ascension, he preached the Gospel in Judea, Syria, Persia and Ethiopia, where he died a martyr's death by fire around the year 60.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the holy martyrs Acepsimas the Bishop, Joseph the Presbyter and Aithalas the Deacon  — Persian clergymen who, during the brutal persecutions of King Shapur II, refused to renounce the Christian faith and worship the sun and fire, enduring three years of imprisonment and severe torture before their execution.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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