What is celebrated on November 14 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 14, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, the world observes World Diabetes Day and the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Philip the Apostle and Saint Gregory Palamas are commemorated, while under the old style, the Unmercenary Saints are remembered, UNN writes.

World Diabetes Day

An official UN international observance, established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization and enshrined in 2006 by a resolution of the UN General Assembly. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of Canadian physiologist Frederick Banting, who, together with Charles Best, discovered insulin in 1922, saving millions of lives. The observance is intended to draw attention to the global rise in diabetes incidence, the importance of early diagnosis, the prevention of type 2 diabetes, and ensuring patients' equal access to insulin and modern self-monitoring tools.

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property

An official international observance proclaimed at the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in 2019 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the UNESCO Convention on measures to prohibit and prevent the illicit import, export, and transfer of ownership of cultural property. The observance emphasizes the need to protect archaeological sites, museum collections, and works of art from looting, smuggling, and illegal trade, especially in areas affected by armed conflicts and natural disasters.

International Speech Therapist Day

A worldwide professional observance for specialists involved in the detection, correction, and prevention of oral and written language disorders in children and adults. The date highlights the importance of speech therapists' work in developing communication skills and diction, as well as in rehabilitating patients after strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and surgical procedures.

Operating Room Nurse Day

An international professional observance established in 2009 at the initiative of the European Operating Room Nurses Association. The observance recognizes the critically important role of surgical nurses and nursing staff, who ensure the sterility of the operating room, prepare surgical instruments, assist physicians during operations, and monitor patient safety at every stage of the procedure.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Philip the Apostle—one of the twelve closest disciples of Jesus Christ, who preached the Gospel in Galilee, Greece, Syria, and Asia Minor, healed the sick, and suffered a martyr's death by being crucified upside down in the Phrygian city of Hierapolis during the reign of Emperor Domitian. On this day, they also remember Saint Gregory Palamas, Archbishop of Thessaloniki—a prominent Byzantine theologian and systematizer of the doctrine of hesychasm and the uncreated Tabor light. In folk tradition, this day is known as Pylypivka—the beginning of the pre-Christmas fast.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the Unmercenary Saints and Wonderworkers Cosmas and Damian of Asia—brothers from Asia Minor who mastered the art of medicine, healed people and livestock free of charge through prayer and medicines, and accepted no payment whatsoever for their work, for which they received the name "Unmercenaries."