What is celebrated on November 12 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 12, under the auspices of the WHO and international medical organizations, the world marks World Pneumonia Day and World Quality Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint John the Merciful is commemorated, while according to the old style, the Hieromartyr Zenobius is remembered, UNN reports.

World Pneumonia Day

A global health observance launched in 2009 by the Global Coalition Against Childhood Pneumonia with the support of the WHO and UNICEF.

The event aims to draw the attention of the international community, governments, and healthcare professionals to pneumonia as one of the leading infectious causes of death among children under five and older people.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of timely vaccination, ensuring access to antibiotic therapy and oxygen support, and reducing indoor air pollution.

World Quality Day

An international economic observance initiated by the European Organization for Quality with the support of the UN in 1989, traditionally held on the second Thursday of November.

The event is dedicated to raising product and service standards, implementing quality management systems, protecting consumer rights, and strengthening business competitiveness.

The day brings together quality control specialists, auditors, and managers to exchange innovations in sustainable production and the efficiency of business processes.

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World Usability Day

A global technology event launched in 2005 by the UPA Professionals Association, also observed on the second Thursday of November.

The event is dedicated to promoting an engineering and design approach in which digital products, websites, mobile applications, and household technologies are developed to be as intuitive, accessible, and convenient as possible for people with different abilities.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint John the Merciful, Patriarch of Alexandria - an outstanding hierarch who became famous for his boundless charity: he made a list of all the beggars of Alexandria and distributed church funds to them every day, ransomed captives, and helped refugees during the Persian invasion.

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This day also commemorates Saint Nilus the Faster of Sinai - a disciple of Saint John Chrysostom who left a high-ranking state position as prefect of Constantinople and spent his life in strict asceticism on Mount Sinai, leaving behind numerous theological works.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of the Hieromartyr Zenobius, Bishop of Aegea, and his sister, the Martyr Zenobia - a brother and sister from Cilicia who gave their inherited estate to the poor, preached Christianity, healed the sick through prayer, and suffered martyrdom by beheading during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian.

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