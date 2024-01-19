Ukraine and France sign an agreement on quality assurance of defense goods

Today, a technical agreement was signed between Ukraine and France on the mutual acceptance of state quality assurance of defense goods, works and services. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The signing of the technical agreement will regulate the interaction between the Ministry of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, as a NATO member state, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as a partner state, in the field of quality assurance of defense goods, works and services and further cooperation in ensuring mutual state guarantee of the quality of defense goods, works and services in accordance with the requirements of the NATO Standardization Agreement STANAG 4107 - said Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

Interaction between NATO member states, agencies, and institutions in the field of quality assurance of defense goods, works, and services is carried out in accordance with the NATO Standardization Agreement STANAG 4107.

The report says that the agreement signed today will reduce the financial costs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the procurement of defense goods, works and services.

