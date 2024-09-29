Weather in Kyiv and the region on Monday: the thermometer will not rise above 19 degrees Celsius

Tomorrow, partly cloudy weather is expected in the capital and Kyiv region, with short-term precipitation possible at night. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

Strong gusts of wind will continue in Kyiv and the region in the near future

"Partly cloudy, at night in some places in the region short-term rain, no precipitation during the day. North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the region during the day," the statement said.

The temperature in the Kyiv region is 6-11° at night and 14-19° during the day;

In Kyiv, it's 9-11° at night and 17-19° during the day.

Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday