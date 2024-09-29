Weather in Kyiv and the region on Monday: the thermometer will not rise above 19 degrees Celsius
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with short-term precipitation possible at night.
Tomorrow, partly cloudy weather is expected in the capital and Kyiv region, with short-term precipitation possible at night. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.
"Partly cloudy, at night in some places in the region short-term rain, no precipitation during the day. North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the region during the day," the statement said.
The temperature in the Kyiv region is 6-11° at night and 14-19° during the day;
In Kyiv, it's 9-11° at night and 17-19° during the day.
