Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Strong gusts of wind will continue in Kyiv and the region in the near future

Strong gusts of wind will continue in Kyiv and the region in the near future

The Ukrainian Weather Service warns of strong wind gusts in Kyiv and the region until the end of September 30. KCMA has provided safety recommendations for high winds.

Strong wind gusts will remain in Kyiv and Kyiv region until the end of the day. This is stated in the report of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Strong wind gusts are also forecast for tomorrow, September 30.

"In the next hour, gusts of 15-20 m/s will continue until the end of the day on September 29 and throughout the day on September 30," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a statement.

The Kyiv City Military Administration gave security advice.

"Due to strong winds, please follow the following  safety rules:

  • Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles;
  • Close windows, doors, attics in buildings tightly;
  • remove objects from balconies and loggias that are not secured and can fall into the street.

Be careful and cautious!" KCMA said in a statement.

Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday29.09.24, 15:37 • 26710 views

