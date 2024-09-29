Strong gusts of wind will continue in Kyiv and the region in the near future

Strong wind gusts will remain in Kyiv and Kyiv region until the end of the day. This is stated in the report of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Strong wind gusts are also forecast for tomorrow, September 30.

"In the next hour, gusts of 15-20 m/s will continue until the end of the day on September 29 and throughout the day on September 30," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a statement.

The Kyiv City Military Administration gave security advice.

"Due to strong winds, please follow the following safety rules:

Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles;

Close windows, doors, attics in buildings tightly;



remove objects from balconies and loggias that are not secured and can fall into the street.



Be careful and cautious!" KCMA said in a statement.

