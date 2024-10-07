We invite our partners to decide how they see the end of this war: Zelensky on Victory Plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had agreed on a schedule of talks for a week with many partners to present a Victory Plan, which proposes to determine how they see the end of the war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and joint steps that can put this war on a course to end. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today I agreed on the schedule of negotiations for the week. These are meetings and negotiations with many partners. We will present our Victory Plan to everyone who can strengthen Ukraine - to every country that can really help bring peace closer. And, of course, having understood all the positions of our partners, all the real opportunities for Ukraine, having strengthened our Victory Plan, we will make our strategy for further actions public. It is important that the overall perspective should be clear to everyone in our country. We invite our partners to decide how they see the end of this war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and the joint steps that can put this war on a course to end," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today he expects a report from the team currently working in Washington, after they start working on the military and military-political details of the Victory Plan.

"I am also waiting for a report from Chief Commander Syrsky on the work at his level with partners. There was a lengthy report today on the frontline - our actions, our needs. The Donetsk area remains particularly difficult, and we will try to convince our partners in Ramstein that we need to significantly strengthen our capabilities and our positions right now, during the fall months. Sufficient supplies for the front, sufficient equipment for our brigades and sufficient range for our forces is what will definitely be the best calming agent for Russia and will push the whole situation towards peace," Zelensky added.

