We invite our partners to decide how they see the end of this war: Zelensky on Victory Plan

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98151 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109325 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111421 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43830 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51105 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165903 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188654 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141559 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154689 views
We invite our partners to decide how they see the end of this war: Zelensky on Victory Plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18419 views

The President of Ukraine has agreed on a schedule of talks with partners to present the Victory Plan. Zelenskyy proposes to define a vision for ending the war and Ukraine's place in the global security architecture.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had agreed on a schedule of talks for a week with many partners to present a Victory Plan, which proposes to determine how they see the end of the war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and joint steps that can put this war on a course to end. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today I agreed on the schedule of negotiations for the week. These are meetings and negotiations with many partners. We will present our Victory Plan to everyone who can strengthen Ukraine - to every country that can really help bring peace closer. And, of course, having understood all the positions of our partners, all the real opportunities for Ukraine, having strengthened our Victory Plan, we will make our strategy for further actions public. It is important that the overall perspective should be clear to everyone in our country. We invite our partners to decide how they see the end of this war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and the joint steps that can put this war on a course to end," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today he expects a report from the team currently working in Washington, after they start working on the military and military-political details of the Victory Plan.

"I am also waiting for a report from Chief Commander Syrsky on the work at his level with partners. There was a lengthy report today on the frontline - our actions, our needs. The Donetsk area remains particularly difficult, and we will try to convince our partners in Ramstein that we need to significantly strengthen our capabilities and our positions right now, during the fall months. Sufficient supplies for the front, sufficient equipment for our brigades and sufficient range for our forces is what will definitely be the best calming agent for Russia and will push the whole situation towards peace," Zelensky added.

President Zelenskyy had a conversation with Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyy about the situation on the frontline. Next week, the military will work with partners on the details of the Victory Plan, which will be presented at the Ramstein meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

