We don't have time, we need to strengthen the defense industry - Tusk comments on Trump's threat to NATO

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 9008 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104116 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132120 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170400 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277898 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167059 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 35809 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 99138 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 96380 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101334 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 51197 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 8750 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277885 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231417 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256825 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 15559 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104472 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104568 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120800 views
We don't have time, we need to strengthen the defense industry - Tusk comments on Trump's threat to NATO

We don't have time, we need to strengthen the defense industry - Tusk comments on Trump's threat to NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27185 views

Tusk emphasized the importance of strengthening European defense capabilities in response to Trump's comments about encouraging Russian aggression against NATO allies.

While on an official visit to France, the head of the Polish government emphasized the importance of security in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, noting that the EU countries are capable of defending themselves, and also stressed that NATO is "All for one and one for all!" in response to Trump's threat that he would allegedly "encourage" Russia to "do whatever it wants" with NATO countries that spend less than 2% on defense.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico and EURACTIV.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Paris as part of a mini-tour that will later include a trip to Berlin to establish closer ties with Europe's two largest powers. In Paris, the Polish politician met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, they discussed how European capitals view the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Tusk commented  on former US President Donald Trump's words about "encouraging" Russia to "do whatever it wants" with NATO countries that "do not pay" 2 percent of GDP.

According to Polish government sources, the following was stated:

Europe must get together ... This is a question of answering the question of what will happen if Trump wins. We are out of time. We need to have more defense industry capacity

- the politician noted.

During the joint briefing, Tusk added that it is here, in Paris, that the words from Alexandre Dumas's "The Three Musketeers" sound most clearly: "All for one, one for all"

I want to emphasize once again very clearly here in Paris that there is no alternative to the EU, no alternative to transatlantic cooperation, no alternative to NATO. Europe must become a secure continent, and this means that the EU, France, Poland must become strong states, ready to defend their own borders, their own territory, and to protect and support our allies and friends outside the EU

- said Donald Tusk.

The Polish politician also emphasized that his country and France are traditional friends and noted that "the position of France and Poland is very similar.

And this is on all important issues, both bilateral, intra-European, and those related to the security and geopolitical situation in Europe, especially in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

- Tusk said.

Background

Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, 10 January, that he would "encourage" Russia to "do whatever it wants" with NATO countries that "don't pay", i.e. spend less than 2 per cent of GDP on defence.

I would not defend such a country, Trump said.

The statement by Trump, who is likely to be the Republican candidate in this year's US presidential election, was criticised by the White House and also provoked a strong international reaction. Some Republican politicians also criticised her on Sunday.

The last thing we would ever want to do is side with Russia," said his GOP rival Nikki Haley, who is vying with Trump for the Republican nomination for this year's presidential election.

Recall

Following his meeting with Macron, Tusk said that the positions of the parties are very similar, especially in the context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine

Poland's deputy agriculture minister said that the country will publish a list of companies that imported large quantities of cheap Ukrainian grain while Polish farmers were experiencing financial difficulties.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine

