"We can't wait for the Pearl Harbor moment" - Lithuanian Foreign Minister warns of a possible sudden Russian attack on NATO

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104095 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155960 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256509 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175288 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166252 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229443 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37563 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43585 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50267 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 48089 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229443 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227344 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104095 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115043 views
"We can't wait for the Pearl Harbor moment" - Lithuanian Foreign Minister warns of a possible sudden Russian attack on NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25917 views

The Lithuanian foreign minister warned that NATO countries cannot expect a surprise attack from Russia like Pearl Harbor and must be prepared for Russia to test NATO's defense.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has warned of a possible sudden Russian attack on NATO countries.  He said this to the news portal ZDFheute, according to UNN

Details 

 According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, if Russia is not stopped by Ukraine, the war could spread. "Then he (Putin-ed) will be able to get to us," Landsbergis said. 

The biggest problem is that we don't know how much time we have left. We hope that Russia can be stopped by Ukrainians, far away, thousands of kilometers from Germany or Lithuania. But the reality is that Russia can mobilize another 400,000 troops. We have a very aggressive neighbor who wants to test NATO. We must prepare for this

  - said the Lithuanian Minister. 

He noted that the West cannot "wait a single second, our Pearl Harbor moment." 

"We cannot wait until every European country is actually attacked by Russia - in the south, in the north, in the east and in the west," the minister said. 

Landsbergis called for further Western military assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles by Germany.

The Taurus cruise missile is a very important tool. Unfortunately, I have to remind you that Ukraine needs the Taurus for strategic reasons in order to defeat Russia. Yes, Germany has incredible equipment that it could supply to Ukraine," the Lithuanian minister said.

NATO admits that the West was "too optimistic" about the war in Ukraine in 202319.02.24, 13:31 • 26674 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
natoNATO
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

