"We can't wait for the Pearl Harbor moment" - Lithuanian Foreign Minister warns of a possible sudden Russian attack on NATO

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has warned of a possible sudden Russian attack on NATO countries. He said this to the news portal ZDFheute, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, if Russia is not stopped by Ukraine, the war could spread. "Then he (Putin-ed) will be able to get to us," Landsbergis said.

The biggest problem is that we don't know how much time we have left. We hope that Russia can be stopped by Ukrainians, far away, thousands of kilometers from Germany or Lithuania. But the reality is that Russia can mobilize another 400,000 troops. We have a very aggressive neighbor who wants to test NATO. We must prepare for this - said the Lithuanian Minister.

He noted that the West cannot "wait a single second, our Pearl Harbor moment."

"We cannot wait until every European country is actually attacked by Russia - in the south, in the north, in the east and in the west," the minister said.

Landsbergis called for further Western military assistance to Ukraine, including the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles by Germany.

The Taurus cruise missile is a very important tool. Unfortunately, I have to remind you that Ukraine needs the Taurus for strategic reasons in order to defeat Russia. Yes, Germany has incredible equipment that it could supply to Ukraine," the Lithuanian minister said.

NATO admits that the West was "too optimistic" about the war in Ukraine in 2023