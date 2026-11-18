President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Portugal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel and discussed support for Ukrainian combat aviation. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

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"There is very good momentum in bilateral relations between our countries, and we appreciate the unwavering support. Today, we discussed what we agreed on with the President of Portugal in Spain at the Ibero-American Summit. In particular, we are preparing steps to support Ukrainian combat aviation," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this is especially important for shooting down the jet-powered "Shaheds" with which the Russians terrorize Ukrainian cities and communities every day. The President thanked Portugal for its decision to allocate 50 million dollars to the PURL program.

"Of course, I briefed him on the negotiations. Ukraine has always advocated for a full-fledged European presence in this track, and the American side is also supporting this now. Representatives of the President of the United States will be at meetings in Berlin tomorrow. And we hope that the new discussions at the level of negotiating teams, as well as the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, will be productive. For our part, we are doing everything to make this happen," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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