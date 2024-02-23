We are doing everything to ensure that Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s appear in Ukrainian skies as soon as possible - Ukrainian Air Force Commander

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that F-16 fighters appear in our skies as soon as possible, said Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and thanked Ukrainian pilots for their perseverance in training, UNN reports .

We are doing our best to ensure that Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s appear in the Ukrainian skies as soon as possible and destroy the occupier in the air, on the ground and at sea - Oleshchuk wrote on social media.

According to him, air superiority is the key to success in ground combat operations.

Oleshchuk thanked the Air Force aviators for their hard training and mastery of the new type of aircraft. He also expressed gratitude to the partners of the aviation coalition.

"Much has already been done, but this is just the beginning. Ukraine will have a powerful aviation component and the best Air Force!" summarized Oleshchuk.

The day before, the Danish Defense Ministry said that Ukraine could expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

Zelenskyy shows how Ukrainian pilots train on F-16 in Denmark