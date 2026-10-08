Water supply disruptions are possible in four districts of Kyiv

Water pressure in the right-bank part of Kyiv has decreased due to disruptions in the power supply to certain water utility facilities, so some buildings may be without water. The Kyiv City Council reports this, UNN reports.

Due to a decrease in voltage in the power grid, there are disruptions in the power supply to certain water utility facilities in the capital. As a result, a decrease in pressure is being observed in the water supply network in the right-bank part of the city. This is reported by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal" - the statement says.

In particular, according to the available information, reduced pressure in the water supply network is being observed in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Water supply may be temporarily suspended in some buildings, but work to restore it is ongoing.

Stable water supply will be restored after the power supply to the water utility facilities is normalized. Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal," together with energy workers, are working to eliminate the disruptions and are doing everything possible to restore a stable water supply as quickly as possible - the post says.

Recall

In the capital, supplies of food and drinking water are being created in case of prolonged power outages and other emergency situations. First and foremost, the city is preparing to provide assistance to low-income Kyiv residents and people who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances.