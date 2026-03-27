Warming up to 18 degrees and rain in several regions: what to expect from the weather on March 27

On Thursday, March 27, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the pressure will continue to drop and the influence of a low-pressure field from a cyclone over the Balkans will spread, but in most regions, the weather will remain without precipitation, only in the east, light rain is predicted.

A warmer air mass will arrive at higher altitudes, so ... during the day, pleasant warmth of 13-18°. ... The wind will be predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s, during the day in the Carpathians, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, in the Carpathians 7-12° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, clear weather is expected on March 27, without precipitation. The air temperature will be +15°...+17°.

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