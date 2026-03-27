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Warming up to 18 degrees and rain in several regions: what to expect from the weather on March 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1902 views

Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +18°. Light rains will occur in the east, and strong gusts of wind are possible in the Carpathians.

Warming up to 18 degrees and rain in several regions: what to expect from the weather on March 27

On Thursday, March 27, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the pressure will continue to drop and the influence of a low-pressure field from a cyclone over the Balkans will spread, but in most regions, the weather will remain without precipitation, only in the east, light rain is predicted.

A warmer air mass will arrive at higher altitudes, so ... during the day, pleasant warmth of 13-18°. ... The wind will be predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s, during the day in the Carpathians, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, in the Carpathians 7-12°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, clear weather is expected on March 27, without precipitation. The air temperature will be +15°...+17°.

Horoscope for March 23-29: fateful encounters and new opportunities22.03.26, 17:40 • 87641 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Sumy Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv