Warm, but windy and with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on Sunday

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9910 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21246 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32706 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33150 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54191 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52484 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51821 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69846 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89849 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32706 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24830 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59690 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68577 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89849 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24566 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52484 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25631 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29281 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28825 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Warm, but windy and with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Warm and windy weather is expected in Ukraine on May 4, with rain and thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will reach +27 degrees, but a cold snap is expected from Monday.

Warm, but windy and with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on Sunday

On May 4, Ukraine will be warm and windy, with rain and thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will reach +27 degrees in some places, but cooling is expected from Monday. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"It will be warm and windy in Ukraine on Sunday. The maximum air temperature will reach +20+25 degrees, in some places +25+27 degrees. The southwest wind is still expected to be gusty, sometimes up to 15-20 meters per second. Rain and thunderstorms will pass in the western regions, also in the north, in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions," Didenko said.

The SES also warned that gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine.

"According to forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on May 4, thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv, western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions during the day. Throughout the country, except for the southeast, gusts of wind are 15-20 m/s. Level I of danger, yellow, has been announced. Weather conditions may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, utilities and transport. Be careful," the SES emphasized.

Didenko also said that a brief rain and thunderstorm are expected in Kyiv on Sunday. The wind is southwesterly, gusty, to strong. It will be very warm during the day, up to +26 degrees.

However, according to her, cooling is expected from Monday-Tuesday. Warm weather will still persist in the south and east.

Recall

On Saturday, May 3, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, but rain will pass in some regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Weather and environment
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,127.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,829.66