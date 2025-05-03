Warm, but windy and with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on Sunday

On May 4, Ukraine will be warm and windy, with rain and thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will reach +27 degrees in some places, but cooling is expected from Monday. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"It will be warm and windy in Ukraine on Sunday. The maximum air temperature will reach +20+25 degrees, in some places +25+27 degrees. The southwest wind is still expected to be gusty, sometimes up to 15-20 meters per second. Rain and thunderstorms will pass in the western regions, also in the north, in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions," Didenko said.

The SES also warned that gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine.

"According to forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on May 4, thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv, western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions during the day. Throughout the country, except for the southeast, gusts of wind are 15-20 m/s. Level I of danger, yellow, has been announced. Weather conditions may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, utilities and transport. Be careful," the SES emphasized.

Didenko also said that a brief rain and thunderstorm are expected in Kyiv on Sunday. The wind is southwesterly, gusty, to strong. It will be very warm during the day, up to +26 degrees.

However, according to her, cooling is expected from Monday-Tuesday. Warm weather will still persist in the south and east.

Recall

On Saturday, May 3, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, but rain will pass in some regions.