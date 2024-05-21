ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Wanted to disrupt the supply of heavy equipment to the southern front: FSB informant detained

Wanted to disrupt the supply of heavy equipment to the southern front: FSB informant detained

Kyiv

 • 21822 views

An FSB informant was detained in Zaporizhzhia who was tracking the movement of Ukrainian military equipment and troops to help Russian troops plan attacks and air strikes.

The SBU detained another FSB informant in Zaporizzhia. The offender was tracking the intensity of traffic and the approximate number of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine heading towards the front line. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the defendant paid special attention to rolling stock transporting heavy weapons. Her tasks also included establishing the geolocation of the Defense Forces' repair bases near railway stations.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to plan combat operations on the front lines and prepare air strikes against the Armed Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the FSB informant walked around the area near the railroad tracks on foot, where she observed traffic and recorded the coordinates of possible repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspect also used her acquaintances in the dark to covertly ask them for information about Ukrainian troops.

She displayed the intelligence in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description of the "desired" objects.

The SBU exposed the criminal at the initial stage of her criminal activity. The Ukrainian special service took comprehensive measures to protect the positions of the Armed Forces and detained the criminal in her own home,

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the occupiers engaged the woman in cooperation remotely.

She came to the attention of the FSB because of her anti-Ukrainian activity in social networks. Further communication with her took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
googleGoogle
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

