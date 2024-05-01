Voting for or against Solsky's resignation is expected during the plenary week: what agribusiness players say

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103960 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113261 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175264 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37062 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43018 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49778 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47456 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36001 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103960 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114177 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115010 views
Actual
Voting for or against Solsky's resignation is expected during the plenary week: what agribusiness players say

Voting for or against Solsky's resignation is expected during the plenary week: what agribusiness players say

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120207 views

The vote on the resignation of Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky is expected to take place during the next plenary week. However, agricultural market players have expressed support for Solsky, praising his performance.

A vote for or against the resignation of Mykola Solsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy is expected during the next plenary week. MPs are refraining from commenting on the upcoming vote, but agricultural market players have defended the minister and positively  assessed his activities, UNN reports.

Details

In comments to UNN, MPs said that the vote on the future of Mykola Solsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy is expected to take place in the next plenary week. According to preliminary information, this issue will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada's Agricultural Committee on May 7.

At the same time, MPs refrain from making statements about the upcoming vote, but some of them positively assessed Solsky's performance as Minister of Agricultural Policy.

Leading players in the agricultural market expressed their support for the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi. In particular, the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council and the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Sumy Region.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the Industrial Milk Company (IMC), praised Solsky's performance as Minister of Agrarian Policy and said there was no doubt about his professionalism.

"In 2 years, he really managed to consolidate the agrarian society, there was very direct and frank communication with all relevant associations, which was very important during martial law - to receive first-hand information about the situation in ports, the situation with exports, the situation at the borders, and the situation with agricultural logistics. The Minister held meetings in person, either online or offline, twice a week, where he gave clear and understandable information so that the agricultural community understood where we were. This is a huge plus," he emphasized.

Alex Lissitsa

Lissitsa also noted that it was during Solsky's tenure that work on European integration legislation and the European integration process itself began in the form of screening. 

"That is, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is probably the only one that has conducted a full screening of the documents that we need to make  and adapt to European legislation in the near future in order to fulfill the conditions for accession," says the IMC CEO.

He also noted the very active negotiations that Mykola Solsky has been conducting for the past year and a half to prevent the blocking of Ukrainian exports by our southern neighbors, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

"That's why I would give Solsky a solid 5 out of 5 points for the last 2 years, I personally have no doubts about his professionalism... I don't really know the case itself. It's hard for me to assess what happened in 17 or 18, because to be honest, I don't know. The only thing that is clear to me is that the very essence of the Academy of Agrarian Sciences and state land has always been a huge problem," Lissitsa emphasized.

Recall

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served a notice of suspicion to Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of allegedly organizing a scheme to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land.

Solsky himself says that the circumstances of seven years ago relate to the period of his lawyer's activity, long before his appointment as minister. His defense lawyers  claim that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that ATO soldiers acquired the right to the land.

In 2019, the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation over the disputed land plots. The decision of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation confirmed the decisions of the courts of previous instances that SE Iskra and SE Nadiya of the National Agrarian Academy of Sciences do not have state acts for the right to permanent use of these land plots.

"In dismissing the claim, the courts of previous instances concluded that there was no evidence of the transfer of the disputed land plots to the plaintiffs by way of succession, as different acts of transfer of land funds indicated different areas of land plots transferred from one enterprise to another, and that the fact of registration of the right to permanent use of land plots by legal entities whose successors are the plaintiffs had not been proved," the Supreme Court ruling reads.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsAgronomy news
bulgariaBulgaria
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary

Contact us about advertising