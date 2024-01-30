The so-called "humanitarian headquarters" in Vinnytsia, headed by former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, continues to promote itself as a provider of aid to the military. And it also continues to ignore the fact that this assistance is provided by local communities, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, the Vinnytsia City Council published several messages on its website about assistance to various military units. In particular, on January 24, five thermal imagers and two thousand chemical hot water bottles were delivered to the National Guard.

On the same day, it was reported that three thermal imaging monoculars had been sent to a military unit. On January 26, the Vinnytsia City Council reported on the transfer of another batch of chemical heating pads, as well as thermal imagers and drones to the Kupyansk direction.

These messages clearly state that the assistance was provided by the Vinnytsia City Council in cooperation with the city's community.

But if you look at the reports of Groysman's so-called "humanitarian headquarters" about the same aid, you will not find any mention of the city council, let alone the community of Vinnytsia. But there will definitely be a mention of Groysman and his political allies, Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov and Vinnytsia Regional Council Chairman Vyacheslav Sokolov.

The impression is that the assistance was provided by the headquarters itself, although, in fact, it had nothing to do with it.

At the same time, the reports on the city council website always mention that someone from Groysman's headquarters was present during the transfer of the aid.

Recall

UNN has already written that the former Prime Minister and his associates in the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party use the headquarters exclusively for their own PR. In particular, in October last year, a scandal erupted when Groysman loudly publicized the transfer of five off-road vehicles catching "Shahed" and more than 200 drones to the Armed Forces. And it quickly became clear that the SUVs and drones were purchased by the city council for budget funds.

The Vinnytsia City Council sees nothing wrong with an outside politician taking credit for helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the expense of ordinary Vinnytsia residents.

At the same time, the city council was forced to officially admit that, in particular, 20 thousand food packages, which were used to promote Groysman's headquarters, were paid for from the city budget.

