The Russians demonstrate that the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially before the election of the Russian President. This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky during a roundtable discussion "Two Years of Russia's Full-Scale Aggression. War for Ukraine is a war for Europe", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"As a member of the National Security Committee, I have information from our intelligence agencies that Russia has not abandoned its strategic goals in Ukraine. Russia's strategic goal in Ukraine is to change the government, to make the government loyal to the Russian Federation. This is the first goal, the operational and tactical one for this year. The second goal is the complete occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to justify that they started the war with the help of the "LDPR," Venislavsky said.

He noted that the losses incurred by the Russians are completely inadequate in terms of common sense and military assessment.

"The ratio of killed and wounded they have during the storming of Avdiivka to the losses of the Ukrainian side, which is not even a factor of two, is a very significant difference... They demonstrate that the occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially in the face of President Putin's election. It is clear that he will be elected," Venislavsky said.

Addendum

Venislavsky stated that Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In classified reports of intelligence officials to the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026, Venislavsky said.