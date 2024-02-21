Venislavsky: Russian Federation demonstrates that the occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is necessary for it, especially before the elections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103837 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256293 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229309 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 36577 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 42505 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49173 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 46828 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 35327 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229309 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227225 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103837 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76066 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114142 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114978 views
Venislavsky: Russian Federation demonstrates that the occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is necessary for it, especially before the elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26401 views

According to the Ukrainian MP, the Russians are demonstrating that the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially before Putin's re-election.

The Russians demonstrate that the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially before the election of the Russian President. This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky during a roundtable discussion "Two Years of Russia's Full-Scale Aggression. War for Ukraine is a war for Europe", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"As a member of the National Security Committee, I have information from our intelligence agencies that Russia has not abandoned its strategic goals in Ukraine. Russia's strategic goal in Ukraine is to change the government, to make the government loyal to the Russian Federation. This is the first goal, the operational and tactical one for this year. The second goal is the complete occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to justify that they started the war with the help of the "LDPR," Venislavsky said.

He noted that the losses incurred by the Russians are completely inadequate in terms of common sense and military assessment.

"The ratio of killed and wounded they have during the storming of Avdiivka to the losses of the Ukrainian side, which is not even a factor of two, is a very significant difference... They demonstrate that the occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially in the face of President Putin's election. It is clear that he will be elected," Venislavsky said.

Addendum

Venislavsky stated that Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In classified reports of intelligence officials to the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026, Venislavsky said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
avdiivkaAvdiivka
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

