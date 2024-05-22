Usyk and Fury will fight for a rematch for the three main heavyweight belts

British boxer Tyson Fury intends to hold a rematch with Alexander Usyk after losing a fight for the absolute world heavyweight champion. This was confirmed by promoter Frank Warren, reports " public. Sport", reports UNN.

Details

The rematch was agreed between Usyk and Fury in October 2023. It is scheduled to take place in the fall of this year, without the IBF title at stake.

Despite Fury's words after the fight that he is not sure about his plans for the future, Warren is convinced that the rematch will take place.

It is being restored. (Fury) is set up in such a way that he wants a rematch. It has already been signed, so it will happen Warren said.

Against Fury, Usyk will defend the newly acquired WBC belt, which belonged to the Briton since the beginning of 2020. He will defend the WBA and WBO titles for the third time after moving to the heavyweight category.

The IBF belt received by Usyk in the first fight with Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian, for his part, will be deprived - he did not have time to conduct his timely defense according to the requirements of the organization. Croatia's Philip Hrgovic and Britain's Daniel Dubois will compete for the vacant title.

addition

So far, Usyk has only once held immediate rematch in professional boxing - against Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight division. The first fight of 2021 ended with a unanimous court decision in favor of the Ukrainian, the second fight of 2022-separate.

recall

Usyk defeated Fury by split decision (115-112, 114-113 and 113-114) in the first ever fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion in the era of four belts. Usyk defended the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts and took the WBC title, which belonged to Fury.

Scientist explains the symbol on Usyk's boxing gloves in the fight with Fury