US to use three types of remote-controlled weapons to jam Chinese and Russian satellites

The US Space Force is preparing to deploy two new types of weapons designed to temporarily block Chinese and Russian intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to new data from the US Space Force, the American military is preparing to deploy two new types of weapons designed to temporarily block Chinese and Russian intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites, which will provide the Pentagon with three counter-space capabilities. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the new types of weapons, called Meadowlands and Remote Sensing Terminals, will complement the larger and less mobile "Counter Communications System" jammer - an upgraded large antenna that was put into operation in 2020.

The new systems will be deployed around the world and will sometimes operate remotely to counter what US military officials are increasingly sharply calling China's growing space threat to US armed forces. - adds the publication.

It is reported that as of July, China has more than 1,189 satellites in orbit, of which the People's Liberation Army uses more than 510 intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites with optical, multispectral, radar, and radio frequency sensors. These satellites allow the Chinese to detect American aircraft carriers, expeditionary forces, and air wings.

The US Space Force is about to deploy a new ground-based signal jamming system designed to deprive Chinese and Russian satellites of the ability to transmit information about US forces during a conflict.