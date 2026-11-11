U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The American negotiators will convey to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a proposal for a ceasefire, including in the energy sector, at their meeting with him. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, reports UNN.

Certainly, issues concerning a ceasefire, an energy ceasefire, a ceasefire at sea, and a ceasefire involving critical infrastructure are being raised, but the Russian side says that they do not have a mandate to respond to these specific issues. However, we agreed that the American side would meet with the Russian leader, and all these issues would be raised there. I expect, at a minimum, to receive an answer and to meet in Dublin in the evening - Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, arrived in Ireland, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled.

Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin