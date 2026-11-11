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Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

Zelenskyy said that he will meet with U.S. special representatives after their trip to Russia. Ukraine seeks to end the war as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin on November 12, UNN reports.

The American representatives are going to Russia, and after this conversation we will once again coordinate our positions and determine what next steps are possible. We are meeting with them tomorrow in Dublin. Ukraine’s priority is to end the war as soon as possible with a dignified peace 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine believes that Europe should be represented at all stages of genuine diplomacy.

America needs to have a strong position and exert influence on the source of this war, namely Russia, so that it ends its war 

- the Head of State summarized. 

Additional information

On November 11, two days of peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of the talks lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. And today, November 11, the participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, shipping security in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico noted.

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Rustem Umerov, identifies the cessation of hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.

Antonina Tumanova

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