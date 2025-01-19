ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
US National Guard to wear special patches at Trump's inauguration

US National Guard to wear special patches at Trump's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31926 views

7,800 Guardsmen from 40 US states will provide security at Trump's inauguration. The troops will wear special patches with the motto “Always Ready, Always There” to distinguish them from the police.

Members of the US National Guard will wear special patches during Donald Trump's inauguration to distinguish them from the police. About 7,800 guardsmen from 40 states will provide security for the event. This was reported by UNN with reference to the AP agency .

The identification of the servicemen will be facilitated by special patches with the Guard's motto "Always Ready, Always There".  The patch depicts a soldier, a historical symbol of the Revolutionary War Guard. 

According to Army Colonel Larry Doan, a senior leader of the Guard, the key was to provide a way to distinguish the troops. "In this day and age, when it seems like every law enforcement agency and everybody else wants to wear the same camouflage as me, it's not easy," Doan said. "There's a very, very long tradition in our country that the military doesn't want to police the population, and we want to keep up with that.

Trump arrives in Washington for the inauguration: what events are planned19.01.25, 09:48 • 37355 views

About 7,800 Guardsmen from more than 40 states and territories of the United States will serve during the inauguration, and they have reportedly already begun arriving in Washington. 

The Guards will be engaged in the organization of mass disorders, traffic control and other security activities, as well as teams to monitor and respond to any chemical, biological or other explosive incidents. They will help maintain 100 traffic control points and five metro stops.

The security services are closely monitoring possible threats. So far, according to officials, they do not see any significant risks, and currently  expect this inauguration to be more like those that took place eight, 12 or 16 years ago.

Recall

 When thousands of National Guard members and law enforcement officers blockaded Washington, D.C., four years ago during the January 6th racial protests and riots, it was almost impossible to distinguish between police and military officers due to the blurred camouflage and helmets.

Biden makes a statement about Trump and the events of January 6, 2021 in the Capitol06.01.25, 10:50 • 25239 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

