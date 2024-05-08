US Ambassador responds to massive attack on Ukraine: "We will hold Russia accountable"

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine in the morning, saying that the Kremlin will be held accountable for the illegal war. Brink wrote about this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Last night, Russia again launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 55 missiles and 21 drones, targeting critical energy infrastructure and endangering civilian lives. Many buildings were damaged and people were injured. We will hold Russia accountable for its illegal war - Brink wrote.

Today, the Russian army attacked 7 regions of Ukraine in a massive attack. Three people were injured in Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions, including one child.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 6 regions, with damage to gas infrastructure in the western region. In Kharkiv region, restrictions are applied to more than 200 thousand subscribers.