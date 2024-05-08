ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US Ambassador responds to massive attack on Ukraine: "We will hold Russia accountable"

US Ambassador responds to massive attack on Ukraine: "We will hold Russia accountable"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21905 views

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, causing damage and injuries. The US Ambassador to Ukraine vowed to hold Russia accountable for its illegal war.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine in the morning, saying that the Kremlin will be held accountable for  the illegal war. Brink wrote about this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Last night, Russia again launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 55 missiles and 21 drones, targeting critical energy infrastructure and endangering civilian lives. Many buildings were damaged and people were injured. We will hold Russia accountable for its illegal war

- Brink wrote. 

Today, the Russian army attacked 7 regions of Ukraine in a massive attack. Three people were injured in Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions, including one child. 

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 6 regions, with damage to gas infrastructure in the western region. In Kharkiv region, restrictions are applied to more than 200 thousand subscribers. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

