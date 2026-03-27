US allegedly used landmines in Iranian residential area - media

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 10771 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 28455 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 21272 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 36954 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 22918 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 26644 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 45546 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 48599 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 44109 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36758 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.5m/s
49%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two ships with humanitarian aid for Cuba disappeared near MexicoMarch 27, 07:49 AM • 4394 views
How Ukraine intercepts thousands of drones - EU partners shown "small" air defenseVideoMarch 27, 11:01 AM • 8534 views
New details emerged after searches at Poplavsky's. A large scheme involving state funds was exposed at the Kyiv University of Culture.Photo11:25 AM • 7832 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 17867 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 11635 views
Publications
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhoto04:52 PM • 592 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 28485 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 36974 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 76280 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 90864 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationships03:21 PM • 3262 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 11679 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 17909 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 29468 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 84222 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

US allegedly used landmines in Iranian residential area - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

For the first time in decades, American forces used mines near the city of Shiraz to block missile bases. This is likely the first such instance in over two decades.

US allegedly used landmines in Iranian residential area - media

On Thursday, March 26, it became known that the United States allegedly scattered landmines in a residential area in southern Iran. This is likely the first time in more than two decades that American forces have used this weapon, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to media reports, these mines were found outside the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, approximately three miles from one of several nearby Iranian ballistic missile bases. Experts noted that mobile launchers are often placed near such facilities to access missiles, and landmines were likely intended to complicate this access.

Although these landmines are designed to hit armored vehicles, they can still pose an extreme danger to civilians.

- said Brian Castner, an arms expert at Amnesty International.

According to experts, the last known use of scatterable anti-tank landmines by the US in a conflict was during the Persian Gulf War in 1991. The last known use of anti-personnel mines by the US was recorded in Afghanistan in 2002, when special forces used them while awaiting helicopter evacuation, according to the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that at least one person was killed and several injured as a result of explosions from these mines. However, the US Army command declined to comment on the matter.

Recall

The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East. This is to reinforce existing American forces in the region to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
Afghanistan
United States
Iran