US allegedly used landmines in Iranian residential area - media

On Thursday, March 26, it became known that the United States allegedly scattered landmines in a residential area in southern Iran. This is likely the first time in more than two decades that American forces have used this weapon, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to media reports, these mines were found outside the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, approximately three miles from one of several nearby Iranian ballistic missile bases. Experts noted that mobile launchers are often placed near such facilities to access missiles, and landmines were likely intended to complicate this access.

Although these landmines are designed to hit armored vehicles, they can still pose an extreme danger to civilians. - said Brian Castner, an arms expert at Amnesty International.

According to experts, the last known use of scatterable anti-tank landmines by the US in a conflict was during the Persian Gulf War in 1991. The last known use of anti-personnel mines by the US was recorded in Afghanistan in 2002, when special forces used them while awaiting helicopter evacuation, according to the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that at least one person was killed and several injured as a result of explosions from these mines. However, the US Army command declined to comment on the matter.

Recall

The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East. This is to reinforce existing American forces in the region to control the Strait of Hormuz.