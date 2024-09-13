University vice-rector detained in Kyiv for bribes for admission to deferred mobilization

The vice-rector of a Kyiv university has been detained for helping an applicant to enter a postgraduate program and thus avoid mobilization for two thousand dollars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Kyiv police investigators jointly with the SBU exposed the vice-rector for educational, scientific and production issues of one of the capital's universities, who "solved the issue" of enrolling applicants for $2000 - the police said in a statement.

The vice-rector was approached by a man with the intention of entering a postgraduate program at a higher education institution. In this way, he wanted to get a reason to defer military service. The vice-rector assured the man that he would be successfully enrolled by influencing the members of the examination committee, provided that he paid him 2 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement officers detained the university official while he was receiving a bribe and served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of influence.

He faces up to eight years in prison.

