Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
University vice-rector detained in Kyiv for bribes for admission to deferred mobilization

University vice-rector detained in Kyiv for bribes for admission to deferred mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21005 views

Police exposed the vice-rector of a Kyiv university who promised to help a student get into a postgraduate program for $2000. The applicant wanted to avoid mobilization, and the official faces up to 8 years in prison.

The vice-rector of a Kyiv university has been detained for helping an applicant to enter a postgraduate program and thus avoid mobilization for two thousand dollars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN

Kyiv police investigators jointly with the SBU exposed the vice-rector for educational, scientific and production issues of one of the capital's universities, who "solved the issue" of enrolling applicants for $2000

- the police said in a statement. 

The vice-rector was approached by a man with the intention of entering a postgraduate program at a higher education institution. In this way, he wanted to get a reason to defer military service. The vice-rector assured the man that he would be successfully enrolled by influencing the members of the examination committee, provided that he paid him 2 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement officers detained the university official while he was receiving a bribe and served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of influence.

He faces up to eight years in prison.

