UN Secretary General's reports are important documentary evidence of large-scale human rights violations by Russia - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the UN Secretary-General's report on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied territories and notes that this is another important documentary evidence of large-scale human rights violations by the Russian Federation, UNN reports .

Details

As noted in the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the publication of the first annual report of the UN Secretary-General, which details gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Russian occupation administration in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson regions, as well as in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The report documents numerous cases of torture, conflict-related sexual violence, unlawful arrests, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and violations of freedom of religion, expression and peaceful assembly by the Russian Federal Security Service and other bodies of the Russian occupation administration. The Secretary-General calls on the Russian Federation to comply with its international legal obligations under the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights law in all territories of Ukraine - the statement reads.

It is noted that the Secretary-General called on the Russian occupation authorities to comply with the absolute prohibition of enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment, and to ensure an independent, impartial and prompt investigation of all such cases.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of the UN Secretary-General's report, which is another important documentary evidence of large-scale and systematic gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by Russia as an occupying power in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 ,” the agency added.

The ministry also called on the international community to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to immediately stop the armed aggression, de-occupy all territories of Ukraine and bring the perpetrators to justice for war crimes.

Recall

The UN report found widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. 169 out of 174 interviewees reported various forms of violence, including beatings, electric shocks and sexual assault.