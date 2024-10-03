UN Secretary General's reports are important documentary evidence of large-scale human rights violations by Russia - Foreign Ministry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

UN Secretary General's reports are important documentary evidence of large-scale human rights violations by Russia - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22447 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the first annual report of the UN Secretary-General on human rights violations in the occupied territories. The report documents numerous cases of torture, violence and other violations by the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the UN Secretary-General's report on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied territories and notes that this is another important documentary evidence of large-scale human rights violations by the Russian Federation, UNN reports .

Details

As noted in the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the publication of the first annual report of the UN Secretary-General, which details gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Russian occupation administration in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson regions, as well as in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The report documents numerous cases of torture, conflict-related sexual violence, unlawful arrests, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and violations of freedom of religion, expression and peaceful assembly by the Russian Federal Security Service and other bodies of the Russian occupation administration. The Secretary-General calls on the Russian Federation to comply with its international legal obligations under the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights law in all territories of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the Secretary-General called on the Russian occupation authorities to comply with the absolute prohibition of enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment, and to ensure an independent, impartial and prompt investigation of all such cases.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of the UN Secretary-General's report, which is another important documentary evidence of large-scale and systematic gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by Russia as an occupying power in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014

 ,” the agency added.

The ministry also called on the international community to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to immediately stop the armed aggression, de-occupy all territories of Ukraine and bring the perpetrators to justice for war crimes.

Recall

The UN report found widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. 169 out of 174 interviewees reported various forms of violence, including beatings, electric shocks and sexual assault.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

