UN Secretary-General makes unexpected statement on Russia's actions at BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
During the BRICS summit in Kazan, Antonio Guterres said that Russia violated international law by invading Ukraine. At his meeting with Putin, he discussed peace, shipping security and the situation in the Middle East.
On the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the UN Secretary-General met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Guterres reiterated his position that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The Secretary-General also emphasized the support of the United Nations for peace, as he had said in his speech at the BRICS summit.
The Secretary General noted that establishing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea is critical for Ukraine, Russia and global food and energy security. He expressed full support for the continuation of negotiations on this issue and thanked Turkey for its efforts.
The Secretary-General and Putin also discussed the situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the prevention of further regional escalation.
They also raised the issue of the development of the international financial system.
A just peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions
On October 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived for an unannounced visit to Kazan, Russia, on the day the three-day BRICS summit began.
The European Commission comments on the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the BRICS summit in Russian cauldrons.
The EU believes that Guterres will step up calls for Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression and withdraw from Ukraine.