Umerov: Oleshchuk's dismissal is a rotation

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov denied that Oleshchuk's dismissal was related to the death of pilot Oleksiy Mes.

These are two separate issues... at this stage I would not link them. I would probably say that this is a rotation - said the defense minister in an interview with CNN's Alex Marquardt in the “Situation Room” program.

Umerov called the pilot's death “unfortunate” and confirmed that Ukraine is investigating the incident.

While repelling a Russian missile attack on August 26, 2024, pilot Oleksiy Mes (call sign “Moonfish”) was killed at the controls of an F-16 . He was 30 years old.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, but it was not directly caused by a Russian strike. The causes of the crash are to be determined by a special commission of the Ministry of Defense, which is currently working in the area where the plane went down.