Ukroboronprom CEO: Production of military equipment has been tripled

Ukraine has tripled the production of military equipment. This was announced by Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin in an interview with ArmyInform, UNN reports .

Thanks to the efforts of our employees, the production of military equipment has tripled. For this year, the task is no less ambitious - to increase production with the same dynamics. In some areas - tenfold, in others - less, in accordance with the needs of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Smetanin said.

Details

He noted that almost a year ago, as part of the reform of the Ukrainian defense industry, the State Concern Ukroboronprom was transformed into the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company on the initiative of the Ukrainian leadership.

"This reform has opened a window of opportunity for joint ventures in Ukraine and should facilitate technology transfer as well as attract investment in our business," Smetanin said.

In addition, Smetanin emphasized that Ukraine has significantly increased the production of ammunition, which is the main item the frontline is waiting for.

"The enterprises have not only set up and are scaling up mass production of Soviet-caliber artillery shells and mortar shells, but are also gradually moving to the production of NATO-caliber ammunition, such as 60-mm mortar shells," Smetanin said.

According to him, Ukrainian air defense has successfully used air defense systems developed under the Ukrainian-American project known as FrankenSAM against enemy drones.

"It shot down an Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone from a distance of 9 kilometers. We are capable of producing even more, but we are constrained by the state's lack of money, and we are counting on additional funding, in particular, from abroad," Smetanin said.

Addendum

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin statedthat the gap between the production capacities of Ukrainian companies and the financing aimed at their use this year alone is $10 billion.