Ukrainians chose the name "Siaivo" for the state AI
Kyiv • UNN
Over 136,000 Diia users voted for the name Siaivo for the AI model. The system from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Kyivstar will enter beta testing in late spring.
Ukrainians voted in Diia for the name of the national large language model. As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the language model, which will help Ukrainians in public services, business, science, education, defense, and other areas, was named "Siaivo" (Shine), UNN reports.
Details
As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainians proposed over three thousand names. Ten options, pre-selected by experts, were included in the final vote. Among the main selection criteria were that the ideas had to be original, without plagiarism, and without violating others' rights.
A total of 136,090 users participated in the survey in Diia. The name Siaivo (Shine) won by a margin of three thousand votes.
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Final ranking:
1. Siaivo (Shine) — 22,601
2. Slovo (Word) — 19,546
3. Homin (Hum) — 18,301
4. Kavun (Watermelon) — 16,978
5. Pytai (Ask) — 15,214
6. Shypit (Whisper) — 11,228
7. Yadro (Core) — 8,635
8. Hoverla (Hoverla) — 8,492
9. Dzvinka (Resonant) — 8,379
10. Shukai (Search) — 6,716
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Reminder
In June, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Kyivstar began joint development of a national large language model. The system is scheduled to launch into beta testing by the end of this spring.