Ukrainian wrestlers win silver and bronze at the World Championships in Astana

Ukrainian athletes Natalia Klivchutska and Maria Vynnyk won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana. The World Championships will run through November 1. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the Olympic Team reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Silver and bronze! Natalia Klivchutska is the world runner-up, while Maria Vynnyk is a bronze medalist at the World Wrestling Championships! The World Championships in three wrestling disciplines among adults are underway in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Ukrainian national team's medal tally has been increased by two more awards won by representatives of women's wrestling - the NOC said in a post.

According to available information, Natalia Klivchutska competed in the up-to-55 kg weight category. On her way to the final, she defeated Macedonia's Veronika Konsevich 4:0; in the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian defeated a representative of the aggressor country 4:2, and in the semifinals Natalia defeated European Championship bronze medalist Tuba Demir of Turkey 6:0.

In the decisive bout, the Ukrainian lost to U.S. athlete and world champion among under-20 competitors Everest Leydecker (1:4), winning the silver medal at the 2026 World Championships. For 22-year-old Natalia Klivchutska, this was the first senior-level final of her career, while the silver medal is her greatest achievement. Her previous successes include the European junior championship title, as well as medal finishes at the U20 and U23 continental championships - the post said.

Maria Vynnyk also added another medal to the Ukrainian national team's tally in the up-to-59 kg weight category. She defeated Hungary's Erika Bognar 6:2 and then beat China's Mengyu Xie 10:3. In the semifinals, the Ukrainian lost to Abigail Nette of the United States 0:6.

In a tense bout for the bronze medal at the World Championships, Maria Vynnyk faced a representative of the aggressor country. The Ukrainian secured a crucial victory by a narrow margin (7:6) and climbed onto the third step of the podium at the World Championships. This is the Ukrainian's second consecutive World Championships medal: last year, she won "silver." The athlete also triumphed at the continental championships this year - the post said.

Thus, the Ukrainian national team currently has three medals at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships: Anastasiia Alpieieva's "gold," Natalia Klivchutska's "silver," and Maria Vynnyk's "bronze."

The World Championships in Astana will run through November 1. Freestyle wrestling representatives will continue the competition. Congratulations to Natalia, Maria, and everyone involved in this success! We are proud - the NOC said.

Recall

A Ukrainian athlete won silver in the snatch and bronze in the clean and jerk in the up-to-57 kg weight category. These are Ukraine's first medals at the World Championships since 2023.