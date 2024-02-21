Ukrainian special services were part of an international law enforcement team that blocked the infrastructure of LockBit hackers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukrainian special services were part of an international law enforcement team that blocked the infrastructure of LockBit hackers

Ukrainian special services were part of an international law enforcement team that blocked the infrastructure of LockBit hackers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21095 views

The LockBit ransomware group has been attacking financial institutions and corporations in Western countries supporting Ukraine's defense for 5 years.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers took part in stopping the activities of an international group of ransomware hackers, which for 5 years had been attacking financial institutions and corporations of Western countries that provide defense assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

SBU cyber specialists jointly with law enforcement agencies of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and other partner countries conducted a large-scale special operation in different parts of the world to expose members of the powerful international hacker group LockBit.

According to the case, the offenders stole secret information and personal data from well-known companies and then demanded a "ransom" for them. Among the organizers and members of the group were citizens of Ukraine and the russian federation.

Image

It is reported that for almost 5 years, the attackers have carried out more than 3,000 cyberattacks against financial institutions and corporations in Western countries that provide defense assistance to Ukraine. From one of the American companies alone, hackers demanded more than $90 million.

The hackers used specially designed ransomware to steal corporate data. According to the investigation, the group members remotely launched malware on users' computers. After that, the virus collected classified information, then blocked the operation of computer equipment and "offered" to restore it after paying money. In case of refusal, the attackers threatened not only to paralyze the entire technological process of the affected companies, but also to "leak" their confidential information to the open network

- the statement said.

As a result of the special operation, the hacker group's darknet sites were blocked by law enforcement. In addition, more than 30 servers were seized in the United States and seven EU countries, from which the attackers conducted cyberattacks and where they stored stolen data. In addition, more than 200 cryptocurrency accounts of the criminal group were blocked.

During the investigation in Ukraine, mobile phones and computers with evidence of illegal activities were found. The obtained material evidence will be provided to international partners to continue the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

AddendumAddendum

According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency, the Lockbit group was first spotted in January 2020. In November 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted 33-year-old Russian Mikhail Vasiliev in a case involving the use of Lockbit ransomware. The hacker group was responsible for, among other things, the Boeing data breach and the cyberattack on the American division of ICBC.

US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network16.02.24, 05:09 • 32751 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

