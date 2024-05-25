Ukrainian shooter wins bronze at the European Shooting Championships in Italy

A Ukrainian athlete won a bronze medal at the European Shooting Championships in Lonato, Italy. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Andriy Kobzaruk, a 35-year-old Ukrainian shooter from Lviv region, won a bronze medal at the European Trap Shooting Championships in Lonato, Italy.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian was only one step away from obtaining an Olympic license, this is an excellent result for him, as he reached the finals and climbed to the podium of the European Championships for the first time in his career.

The last time Ukraine achieved such an achievement was in 1999, when Olympic champion Mykola Milchev won a silver medal in the men's singles tournament.

This is the second award for the Ukrainian team at this championship: earlier, Olena Okhotska, Nadiia Bulgakova and Yulia Danilova won gold at the trenching stand.

