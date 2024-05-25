Ukrainian shooter wins bronze at the European Shooting Championships in Italy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53757 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102318 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145475 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149947 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173186 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164625 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148204 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223442 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Actual
Ukrainian shooter wins bronze at the European Shooting Championships in Italy

Ukrainian shooter wins bronze at the European Shooting Championships in Italy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23559 views

Ukrainian shooter Andriy Kobzaruk wins a bronze medal at the European Shooting Championships in Lonato, Italy.

A Ukrainian athlete won a bronze medal at the European Shooting Championships in Lonato, Italy. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Kobzaruk, a 35-year-old Ukrainian shooter from Lviv region, won a bronze medal at the European Trap Shooting Championships in Lonato, Italy.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian was only one step away from obtaining an Olympic license, this is an excellent result for him, as he reached the finals and climbed to the podium of the European Championships for the first time in his career.

Add

The last time Ukraine achieved such an achievement was in 1999, when Olympic champion Mykola Milchev won a silver medal in the men's singles tournament.

Recall

This is the second award for the Ukrainian team at this championship: earlier, Olena Okhotska, Nadiia Bulgakova and Yulia Danilova won gold at the trenching stand.

Ukraine's women's wrestling team wins U23 European Championship25.05.24, 01:55 • 25042 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

