Ukraine's women's wrestling team wins U23 European Championship

The Ukrainian women's wrestling team won the U23 European Championships in Baku. This was reported by UWW, UNN reports.

Ukrainian wrestlers did not give their opponents a chance, winning 4 gold, 2 bronze, and 1 bronze medal.

Lilia Malanchuk (53 kg), Iryna Bondar (62 kg) and Maria Orlevych (76 kg) won gold, showing a high level of skill and endurance.

Maria Vynnyk (55 kg), Manola Skobelska (68 kg) and Nadiya Sokolovska (72 kg) won silver medals, demonstrating impressive fight and dedication at every stage of the competition.

Solomiya Vynnyk (57 kg) also won a bronze medal, adding to the success of the Ukrainian national team in these competitions.