Ukrainian Navy: destroyed "Sergei Kotov" is the second of 4 such ships that Ukraine is putting out of commission

The destroyed Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" was the newest in its line. This is the second of four patrol ships of this class that Ukraine is putting out of commission. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

In his lineup, he (Sergei Kotov - ed.) was the newest. It was commissioned in 2022. This is the second of four patrol ships of this class that Ukraine has put out of commission. While this one was completely destroyed, the Pavel Derzhavin was damaged near Crimea a few months ago... Therefore, this is a significant loss, because the task of protecting the base points, water area, and controlling civilian navigation is not being abolished, and the number of ships is decreasing - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

During Ukraine's attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov", one more Russian helicopter could have been destroyed. In general, the Russians suffered "quite serious losses" as a result of the ship's sinking.