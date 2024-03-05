$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25553 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 91364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60905 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227712 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250847 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156771 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371981 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukrainian Navy: destroyed "Sergei Kotov" is the second of 4 such ships that Ukraine is putting out of commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22682 views

Ukraine announces that it has destroyed the newest patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the second of four such ships it has disabled.

Ukrainian Navy: destroyed "Sergei Kotov" is the second of 4 such ships that Ukraine is putting out of commission

The destroyed Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" was the newest in its line. This is the second of four patrol ships of this class that Ukraine is putting out of commission. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

In his lineup, he (Sergei Kotov - ed.) was the newest. It was commissioned in 2022. This is the second of four patrol ships of this class that Ukraine has put out of commission. While this one was completely destroyed, the Pavel Derzhavin was damaged near Crimea a few months ago... Therefore, this is a significant loss, because the task of protecting the base points, water area, and controlling civilian navigation is not being abolished, and the number of ships is decreasing

- Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

During Ukraine's attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov", one more Russian helicopter could have been destroyed. In general, the Russians suffered "quite serious losses" as a result of the ship's sinking.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukrainian Navy
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
