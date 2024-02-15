Ukrainian grain exports grew by 16% last year, with Spain, China and Romania importing the most - analysis

Exports of Ukrainian grain in 2023 reached 44.8 million tons, which is 16% higher than in 2022 , while the European vector continued to strengthen, with exports again being carried out mainly to EU countries, according to the Institute of Agrarian Economics, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, 44.8 million tons of Ukrainian grain were exported to foreign markets, which is 16% higher than in 2022," the report says.

As noted, the opposite trend was observed last year in terms of revenue from grain exports. "In 2023 , it amounted to USD 8.3 billion , a decrease of 9%. That is, export prices for Ukraine reflected the situation on the global market, as the FAO Cereal Price Index in 2023 decreased by more than 15%," said Mykola Pugachev, Deputy Director of the Institute, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences .

According to him, despite the ongoing war, active hostilities and targeted shelling of port infrastructure, an increase in the volume of supplies of the main commodity items of this group was recorded compared to 2022 .

As noted, corn was exported 26.4 million tons, which is almost 6% more than in 2022 ; wheat exports amounted to 16.2 million tons, which is 44% more than a year earlier; barley sales to foreign markets in 2023 increased by 1% and amounted to 2.2 million tons.

"Last year, the largest buyers of Ukrainian grain were traditionally representatives of the European Union, Asia and Africa. At the same time, last year's exports were again carried out mainly to the EU countries," the Institute reported.

In 2023 , the ranking of the largest importers of Ukrainian grain with a share of 17.1% of the value of exports of this commodity group was headed by Spain. China was again the second in the ranking last year with a share of 13.9%. Romania, which in 2022 was the first in the ranking of the largest importers of Ukrainian grain, in 2023 secured the third place with a share of 12.5%, the Institute said.

In total, these 3 countries - the leaders of the rating of major importers - formed about 44% of the value of all purchases of grain products in Ukraine, the institution noted.

It is also indicated that, having started its work in August 2023 , the Ukrainian sea corridor gradually expanded its capacity from rather insignificant export volumes. "This made it possible, in particular, to ensure total exports of agricultural products in the amount of 7.7 million tons both in December 2023 and January 2024 ," the report says. The most important thing is that Ukraine is achieving such results on its own, Pugachev summarized.

Ukraine's foreign trade in January went into the red by $1.7 billion