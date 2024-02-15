Ukrainian grain exports grew by 16% last year, with Spain, China and Romania importing the most - analysis

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukrainian grain exports grew by 16% last year, with Spain, China and Romania importing the most - analysis

Ukrainian grain exports grew by 16% last year, with Spain, China and Romania importing the most - analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72711 views

Ukraine's grain exports increased by 16% in 2023 to 44.8 million tons, with the EU remaining the main export destination

Exports of Ukrainian grain in 2023 reached 44.8 million tons, which is 16% higher than in 2022 , while the European vector continued to strengthen, with exports again being carried out mainly to EU countries, according to the Institute of Agrarian Economics, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, 44.8 million tons of Ukrainian grain were exported to foreign markets, which is 16% higher than in 2022," the report says.

As noted, the opposite trend was observed last year in terms of revenue from grain exports. "In 2023 , it amounted to USD 8.3 billion , a decrease of 9%. That is, export prices for Ukraine reflected the situation on the global market, as the FAO Cereal Price Index in 2023 decreased by more than 15%," said Mykola Pugachev, Deputy Director of the Institute, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences .

According to him, despite the ongoing war, active hostilities and targeted shelling of port infrastructure, an increase in the volume of supplies of the main commodity items of this group was recorded compared to 2022 .

As noted, corn was exported 26.4 million tons, which is almost 6% more than in 2022 ; wheat exports amounted to 16.2 million tons, which is 44% more than a year earlier; barley sales to foreign markets in 2023 increased by 1% and amounted to 2.2 million tons.

"Last year, the largest buyers of Ukrainian grain were traditionally representatives of the European Union, Asia and Africa. At the same time, last year's exports were again carried out mainly to the EU countries," the Institute reported.

In 2023 , the ranking of the largest importers of Ukrainian grain with a share of 17.1% of the value of exports of this commodity group was headed by SpainChina was again the second in the ranking last year with a share of 13.9%. Romania, which in 2022 was the first in the ranking of the largest importers of Ukrainian grain, in 2023 secured the third place  with a share of 12.5%, the Institute said.

In total, these 3 countries - the leaders of the rating of major importers - formed about 44% of the value of all purchases of grain products in Ukraine, the institution noted.

It is also indicated that, having started its work in August 2023 , the Ukrainian sea corridor gradually expanded its capacity from rather insignificant export volumes. "This made it possible, in particular, to ensure total exports of agricultural products in the amount of 7.7 million tons both in December 2023 and January 2024 ," the report says. The most important thing is that Ukraine is achieving such results on its own, Pugachev summarized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
spainSpain
romaniaRomania
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

