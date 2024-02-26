$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 45764 views

01:12 PM • 181589 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105737 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 358926 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209729 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254253 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240910 views

Ukrainian athletes set a world record at the track and field championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28531 views

Ukrainian para-athletes achieved outstanding success at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in France: 13 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals. Maksym Koval set a world record in the shot put.

Ukrainian athletes set a world record at the track and field championships

The World Athletics Championships have ended in Reims, France, with the Ukrainian national Paralympic team winning 24 medals. Paralympian Maksym Koval achieved a remarkable success in the shot put, achieving a world record of 17.40 meters.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine's national Paralympic team won 24 medals and set a world record at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Reims, France.

As it became known, Ukrainians won 13 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The world champions are:

Maksym Koval, who won gold in the shot put. It is confirmed that the athlete achieved a world record of 17.40 meters.

Also among the gold medal winners: Vasyl Bilenko (60m hurdles); Victoria Shpachynska (shot put); Pavlo Voluykevych (1500m); Liudmyla Danylina (1500m + 800m + 3000m); Yuliia Shulyar (200m); Kyrylo Bezverkhov (high jump); Ruslana Muravska (high jump); Ruslana Muravska, Iryna Kandyba, Liudmyla Danylina, Yuliia Shulyar (women's 4x400m relay ); Yuliia Shulyar (60m run); Mykhailo Bilenko (all-around).

Recall

Ukraine's national diving team won 37 medals, including 21 gold, at the World Diving Cup in France.

The Ukrainian junior archery team won a bronze medal in the U21 block bow category at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia.

The First Lady of France supported Ukrainian athletes at the World Championships in Reims, where they won three medals: two gold and one bronze23.02.24, 21:29 • 40947 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
France
Croatia
Ukraine
