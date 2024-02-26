Ukrainian athletes set a world record at the track and field championships

The World Athletics Championships have ended in Reims, France, with the Ukrainian national Paralympic team winning 24 medals. Paralympian Maksym Koval achieved a remarkable success in the shot put, achieving a world record of 17.40 meters.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine's national Paralympic team won 24 medals and set a world record at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Reims, France.

As it became known, Ukrainians won 13 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The world champions are:

Maksym Koval, who won gold in the shot put. It is confirmed that the athlete achieved a world record of 17.40 meters.

Also among the gold medal winners: Vasyl Bilenko (60m hurdles); Victoria Shpachynska (shot put); Pavlo Voluykevych (1500m); Liudmyla Danylina (1500m + 800m + 3000m); Yuliia Shulyar (200m); Kyrylo Bezverkhov (high jump); Ruslana Muravska (high jump); Ruslana Muravska, Iryna Kandyba, Liudmyla Danylina, Yuliia Shulyar (women's 4x400m relay ); Yuliia Shulyar (60m run); Mykhailo Bilenko (all-around).

Recall

