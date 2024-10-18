Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets set on fire: Russian accomplices detained in Dnipro and Sloviansk
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers detained two people who set fire to Ukrainian military vehicles and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia. The offenders acted on the instructions of Russian special services.
The National Police, together with the SBU, detained two arsonists in Dnipro and Sloviansk who were acting on the orders of Russian special services. However, the Russian accomplices did not receive any money for the task. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.
Details
In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 32-year-old man involved in the arson of two relay cabinets responsible for the safe movement of trains on the railroad. In addition, he set fire to a Volkswagen car with the symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Having completed the enemy's task, he tried to escape. The offender was served a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations), Part 2 Article 113 (sabotage) and Part 2 Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
He faces up to 10 years in prison.
In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a 20-year-old drug addict was caught setting fire to a military vehicle in an attempt to earn money for a "dose.
After receiving video instructions from Russian special services in a telegram channel, a man set fire to a car that was undergoing maintenance at a local service station after completing combat missions at the front.
The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).
He faces up to 8 years in prison.
