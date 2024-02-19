Ukrainian Armed Forces introduce newly appointed Joint Forces Commander Sodol

Today, the newly appointed commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, was introduced to the personnel of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, UNN writes.

The decree appointing Sodol as commander of the Joint Forces was published on February 11 on the website of the Presidential Office.

Reportedly, the lieutenant general previously served as the commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

Yuriy Sodol began his service in the Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2003. Four years later, in 2007, he was appointed commander of the 25th separate airborne brigade.

As noted, Sodol has been leading military operations in the hottest spots since the beginning of the Russian invasion . In particular, we are talking about the battles for Rubizhne, the storming of Yampol, the defense of Donetsk airport, and covering the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Debaltseve.

In January 2015, he was appointed First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, and since March 2018, he has served as Commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

In February 2022, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for his active participation in the battles near Volnovakha, Donetsk region. There, he organized a successful counteroffensive, withdrawing people from the enemy's attack, which saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers. Sodol also participated in the defense of Mariupol.

In 2023, he headed an operational and tactical group in Donetsk in the Vuhledar direction.

Sodol was born on December 26, 1970, in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, to a military family. He received his education in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, graduating from high school in 1988. In the same year, he entered the Sumy Higher Artillery Command School, where he graduated in 1992.

He successfully graduated from the National Defense Academy with a degree in combat employment and command and control of the Army.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Nayev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was replaced by Yuriy Sodol.