Ukrainian Armed Forces introduce newly appointed Joint Forces Commander Sodol

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102760 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255443 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175112 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32925 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38287 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 44698 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42135 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 30482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214543 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226708 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102766 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114744 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces introduce newly appointed Joint Forces Commander Sodol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18210 views

Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, who previously served as Commander of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps, is appointed as the new Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the newly appointed commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, was introduced to the personnel of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  This  was reported by the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, UNN writes. 

Details 

The decree appointing Sodol as commander of the Joint Forces  was published on February 11 on the website of the Presidential Office.

Reportedly, the lieutenant general previously served as the commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy. 

Yuriy Sodol began his service in the Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2003. Four years later, in 2007, he was appointed commander of the 25th separate airborne brigade.

I guarantee the support of the Armed Forces Command: Umerov introduces new Commander-in-Chief Syrian at the General Staff09.02.24, 14:12 • 22666 views

As noted, Sodol has been leading military operations in the hottest spots since the beginning of the Russian invasion . In particular, we are talking about  the battles for Rubizhne, the storming of Yampol, the defense of Donetsk airport, and covering the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Debaltseve. 

In January 2015, he was appointed First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, and since March 2018, he has served as Commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

In February 2022, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for his active participation in the battles near Volnovakha, Donetsk region. There, he organized a successful counteroffensive, withdrawing people from the enemy's attack, which saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers. Sodol also participated in the defense of Mariupol.

In 2023, he headed an operational and tactical group in Donetsk in the Vuhledar direction.

Syrskyi introduces the new Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the personnel11.02.24, 20:53 • 101494 views

Sodol was born on December 26, 1970, in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, to a military family. He received his education in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, graduating from high school in 1988. In the same year, he entered the Sumy Higher Artillery Command School, where he graduated in 1992.

He successfully graduated from the National Defense Academy with a degree in combat employment and command and control of the Army.

Recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Nayev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was replaced by Yuriy Sodol. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising