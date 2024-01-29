Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian occupants' positions on the left bank: more than 15 pieces of equipment over the past day

The Southern Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River are inflicting fire on the positions and rear of the Russian army. It has been confirmed that the antenna field of a radar station and 16 pieces of military equipment and vehicles were destroyed yesterday, UNN reports citing the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

The following enemy losses were confirmed over the last day:

105 occupants;

2 tanks;

1 self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S";

5 guns;

7 units of armored vehicles;

1 boat;

1 antenna field of the radar station.

It also indicates the destruction of a UAV control center, a fuel and lubricant storage facility, 4 observation posts, and a field supply point.

Recall

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, reported that there is some activity in the Crimean direction, teams are being formed to reinforce Russian units on the left bank of the Kherson region.

