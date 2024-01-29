Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian occupants' positions on the left bank: more than 15 pieces of equipment over the past day

uken
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103298 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130743 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170148 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178029 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245611 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102892 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94797 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91866 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100645 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46207 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277167 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242044 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11809 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104197 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120559 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian occupants' positions on the left bank: more than 15 pieces of equipment over the past day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23068 views

The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 15 pieces of Russian military equipment on the left bank of the Dnipro River. These include tanks, artillery systems, armored vehicles and a boat.

The Southern Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River are inflicting fire on the positions and rear of the Russian army. It has been confirmed that the antenna field of a radar station and 16 pieces of military equipment and vehicles were destroyed yesterday, UNN reports citing the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

The following enemy losses were confirmed over the last day:

105 occupants;

2 tanks;

1 self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S";

5 guns;

7 units of armored vehicles;

1 boat;

1 antenna field of the radar station.

  It also indicates the destruction of a UAV control center, a fuel and lubricant storage facility, 4 observation posts, and a field supply point.

Recall

 The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, reported that there is some activity in the Crimean direction,  teams are being formed to reinforce Russian units on the left bank of the Kherson region.

russia sends guards to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to force voting in fake elections - National Resistance Center29.01.24, 17:41 • 32478 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
dniproDnipro
japan-self-defense-forcesJapan Self-Defense Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

