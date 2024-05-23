Ukrainian Armed Forces actively attack at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, no advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka - NGU

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53209 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102238 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145405 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111915 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45557 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57721 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36374 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209712 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53209 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29810 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111915 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112944 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces actively attack at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, no advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka - NGU

Ukrainian Armed Forces actively attack at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, no advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka - NGU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15272 views

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy did not advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka.

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. There has been no enemy advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka over the last day. This was reported by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details 

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place. The enemy was active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Almost a third of combat engagements took place there. I must note that while the enemy's attempts to break through in the Kharkiv region continued, the enemy's activity in other parts of the front did not decrease. This suggests that the enemy was trying to keep the entire defense line in tension

- Muzychuk said. 

He added that there has not been a large number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector in recent days. 

The enemy continues to engage infantry groups to break through towards the village of Lyptsi. Our servicemen, including the Omega Special Forces fighters who are performing tasks here, are detecting these infantry groups and actively destroying them with the help of FPV drones. There are also fire contacts with the use of small arms and artillery

- Muzychuk added. 

According to him, the enemy is using a large number of aircraft, air strikes, where the occupiers are trying to succeed. 

"In general, there have been no advances of the enemy in Kharkiv region over the last day, and Avdiivka holds its positions in the areas of responsibility, in particular in the eastern directions," noted Muzychuk.

Recall 

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia lost 1,330 personnel, 11 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising