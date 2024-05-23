Ukrainian Armed Forces actively attack at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, no advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka - NGU

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. There has been no enemy advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka over the last day. This was reported by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place. The enemy was active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Almost a third of combat engagements took place there. I must note that while the enemy's attempts to break through in the Kharkiv region continued, the enemy's activity in other parts of the front did not decrease. This suggests that the enemy was trying to keep the entire defense line in tension - Muzychuk said.

He added that there has not been a large number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector in recent days.

The enemy continues to engage infantry groups to break through towards the village of Lyptsi. Our servicemen, including the Omega Special Forces fighters who are performing tasks here, are detecting these infantry groups and actively destroying them with the help of FPV drones. There are also fire contacts with the use of small arms and artillery - Muzychuk added.

According to him, the enemy is using a large number of aircraft, air strikes, where the occupiers are trying to succeed.

"In general, there have been no advances of the enemy in Kharkiv region over the last day, and Avdiivka holds its positions in the areas of responsibility, in particular in the eastern directions," noted Muzychuk.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia lost 1,330 personnel, 11 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.