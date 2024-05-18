Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 13 Russian drones in a night attack

Ukrainian defenders shot down 13 russian UAVs during an air battle. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 18, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of russia.

However, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the capability of anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, all 13 "Shaheds" were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

