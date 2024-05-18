Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 13 Russian drones in a night attack

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84406 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108029 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250972 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226245 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34897 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67030 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35205 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61228 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67030 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113921 views
Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 13 Russian drones in a night attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33200 views

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 13 russian Shahed drones during a night attack over several regions.

Ukrainian defenders shot down 13 russian UAVs during an air battle. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 18, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of russia.

However, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the capability of anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, all 13 "Shaheds" were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

Enemy UAVs move through Sumy region towards Poltava region18.05.24, 01:33 • 26035 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

