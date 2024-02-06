Ukraine's reconstruction projects discussed: the Ministry of Reconstruction and Rehabilitation met with the French Presidential Envoy

The team of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine met with Pierre Elbrun, Special Envoy of the President of France for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction. The participants of the meeting discussed joint projects to restore Ukraine. This is stated on the Facebook page of the Ministry, UNN reports.

As noted in the report, in preparation for the visit of French President Emanuel Macron, the team of the Ministry of Reconstruction, headed by Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, met with the Special Envoy of the President of France for the Relief and Rehabilitation of Ukraine, Pierre Elbrun.

We are stepping up cooperation with France on Ukraine's recovery. The priority is the development of the transport sector and the modernization of critical infrastructure. Since September 2023, the French agency for international technical cooperation Expertise France has been implementing the mAIDan Ukraine/Maidan Ukraine multisectoral technical assistance project. The project is funded by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. The amount is EUR 14.5 million for three years - Kubrakov said.

He also emphasized that one of the important areas of international cooperation is direct support for the restoration of territorial communities, which can be seen in the Chernihiv region. It is noted that at the end of December, Ukraine and France signed a loan agreement worth almost €37 million. During the year, 19,000 tons of rails will be delivered, which will allow repairing almost 150 kilometers of tracks.

The first thousand tons will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. The two countries also signed a €70 million project to improve water supply in Kyiv, which aims to restore strategic water supply facilities. This includes the introduction of water hammer prevention technology at the Dniprovska and Desnianska water supply stations, flushing water treatment technology at the Desnianska water supply station, and the reconstruction of two water pipelines. In addition, the French international technical cooperation agency Expertise France is implementing rehabilitation projects at the regional level.

Plans for 2024 include joint work in the areas of decentralization reform, support for community capacity, and strengthening partnerships between Ukrainian and French cities.

Recall

France is interested in developing cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear industry. Such cooperation will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine, France and the whole of Europe by reducing dependence on the Russian nuclear industry.