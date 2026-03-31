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Ukraine's public debt decreased to UAH 9.2 trillion – Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Total debt decreased by $1.8 billion due to payments to partners. The share of concessional loans exceeds 65%, and the average repayment period has increased.

Ukraine's public debt decreased to UAH 9.2 trillion – Ministry of Finance

As of the end of February 2026, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt decreased to UAH 9.2 trillion. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the total debt amounted to UAH 9,211.2 billion, or USD 213.18 billion. The main share is external debt - over 75%, while internal debt accounts for about 22%, and state-guaranteed debt is almost 3%.

In February, the debt volume decreased by UAH 1.41 billion, and in dollar terms - by USD 1.8 billion. This was primarily due to the repayment of obligations to international partners, as well as currency revaluation.

At the same time, domestic debt increased during this period, while external and guaranteed debt decreased.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the debt structure remains relatively stable: over 65% comes from concessional loans from international financial organizations and governments of other countries. The share of domestic government bonds is over 21%, and another 9% are borrowings on external markets.

Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance03.02.26, 13:19 • 20238 views

The weighted average interest rate on public debt is currently 4.53%, which is significantly lower than a year ago. The average maturity period has also increased to over 13 years. The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that this indicates a reduction in the cost of debt servicing and lower risks for the budget in the medium term.

In the currency structure, the euro accounts for the largest share - almost 45%, followed by the US dollar and the hryvnia.

In addition, in February, the Ministry of Finance attracted over UAH 56 billion to the budget through the placement of domestic government bonds, and also carried out additional operations to optimize the debt burden.

According to the results of 2025, the ratio of public debt to GDP was over 98%, but without taking into account certain obligations, this figure was lower - about 86%.

Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs30.03.26, 13:19 • 45076 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyFinance
State budget
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine